MILAN - Former Italy and AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini's professional tennis career is likely to stop at one match after a debut he described as "like writing a poem after studying years of maths". The 49-year-old, who only took up tennis about six years ago, acquitted himself well but he and his partner, Stefano Landonio, were well beaten, 6-1, 6-1 by Poland's Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel in the first round of the Aspria Tennis Cup. "It was like writing a poem after studying years of maths," said Maldini, whose appearance secured more attention than is customary for a Challenger Tour event. "We tried to enjoy the moment, also because I didn't expect I'd be able to experience something like this at the age of 49. Ironically, on the very first point of the match I pulled a muscle.