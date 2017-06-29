NEW DELHI:- Former captain Ravi Shastri will apply to become India's head coach after the national cricket board extended the application deadline following Anil Kumble's shock exit, reports said Wednesday. "Yes, I have decided to apply for the job," the cricketer-turned-television commentator was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express. Top names such as former batsman Virender Sehwag and Australia's Tom Moody are already in the running for one of the toughest jobs in cricket. Shastri applied for the job last year after being team director between 2014-16 but Kumble was appointed.–Agencies