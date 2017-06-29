LONDON - Britain's tennis world number 50 Dan Evans testing positive for cocaine has cost him a lucrative sponsorship deal with Italian sportswear firm Ellesse who terminated their contract after just three months. The 27-year-old -- whose natural talent has been marred by off the court controversies throughout his career -- is suspended after admitting last Friday he had failed the test at the Barcelona Open in April. Ellesse, who stepped into the breach in March when Nike opted not to renew their sponsorship deal, issued a statement announcing the end of their association. It will cost the Englishman -- who started the year in fabulous fashion reaching his first ATP Tour final in Sydney and last 16 at the Australian Open -- according to the media tens of thousands of pounds a year.