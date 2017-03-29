DHARAMSALA - Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he no longer considered Australian cricketers as friends after winning a tense Test series marked by bad blood in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Kohli, who remarked before the series that he was "really good friends" with some Australian players, said things had changed during the bitter contest between the world's top two sides. "I thought that was the case but it has changed for sure. As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong," he said in a post-match press conference.