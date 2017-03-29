LAHORE - Australia thrashed young Pakistan hockey team by 6-1 in their opening test of the 4-test hockey series at the Marrara Hockey Stadium in Darwin, the capital city of Australia's Northern Territory on Tuesday.

From Australia, Ben Craig was hero of the day as he banged in a brilliant brace while Trent Mitton, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson and Jeremy Hayward contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, the only goal came from Pakistan team captain Abdul Haseem Khan.

“The world's top side Australia outclassed 14th ranked Pakistan team in all the departments,” said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials on Tuesday.

“The gulf in the rankings showed in the game as the Aussies dominated the proceedings most of the time and defeated Pakistan by the tennis score after leading 2-0 at half time,” he added.

Australian team head coach Colin Batch said: “The score line was 6-1, but I think we have to put that into context. Pakistan made it very difficult for us for a number of quarters, the second was tough and third we didn’t create too much but we ended up getting the third goal and that opened up the game for us."

The second test will be played today (Wednesday).