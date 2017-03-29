The possibility of cricket series between Pakistan and India has yet again awaken, reported Waqt News.

According to Indian media reports, Indian Cricket board BCCI has written to its Home Office, seeking permission for the series to be held in Dubai later this year.

The requested by Indian board has been made under Future Tours & Programme (FTP) signed in2014 henceforth BCCI wants to complete its obligations of series with Pakistan.

If Indian Home Ministry and Foreign Office givesn permission then it will be first bilateral series between both arch rivals since 2012 as both teams have faced each other in multinational tournaments. They will play next in Champions Trophy in June.

According to International Circket Council’s agreements FTP, Pakistan was suppose to host India back in 2014 but due to aggressive protest by Shiv Sena, the talks between PCB chairman Shahryar Khan and BCCI President Shahanak Manohar were derailed.