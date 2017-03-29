Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition’s champions Peshawar Zalmi Wednesday announced Fata Super League which will be hosted in four stadiums of Fata, said a press release.

Fata Super League will have participation from 24 teams and 67 matches will be played during the 11-day league, added the statement from PSL2 champions.

Proud to announce @FataSLeague, 24 teams and one Champion. Do come and support peace in t... https://t.co/y0uCm3GSIb pic.twitter.com/mCEvNwKY8p — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 29, 2017

Winning team will be awarded Rs0.6 million while the runner-ups will get Rs0.3 million.

Franchise owner Javed Afridi said the league will provide an excellent opportunity to talented cricketers from the area.

He added that the purpose of the league will be to promote the positive and peaceful image of Fata.

“Success of this T20 league will bring more normality to the area,” said the franchise owner.

The statement added that “top cricketers including Salman Butt, Umar Amin, Mohammad Rizwan and others will add value to the event”.

“The league will be fully supported by the Pakistan Army and the politicians,” said Zalmi’s statement.

In November 2016, then army chief Gen Raheel Sharif inaugurated a cricket stadium in Khyber Agency with Shahid Afridi.