LAHORE - Lanky pacer M Irfan has been given a day’s time to submit his reply to board’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Irfan has been formally charged and provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for violating its anti-corruption code. According to PCB spokesperson, the pacer was asked to appear before the unit to submit his reply but Irfan said that he was preparing his reply and needed another for it. PCB’s ACU approved fast bowler’s permission and asked him to submit his reply today (Wednesday).

Irfan has been charged with two violations of the PCB’s anti-corruption code for failing to disclose to the board the approaches made by the bookies during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Code Article 2.4.4, under which the pacer has been charged, states: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Earlier this month, Irfan appeared before the board’s Anti-Corruption Unit, where he admitted in his video statement that he had been contacted by bookies during the tournament but had not reported the approach to the PCB, as he had been under ‘mental duress due to the recent death of his parents’.

Violation of Code Article 2.4.4 carries minimum punishment of a six-month ban. If Irfan admits to the offence his case will be presented before a disciplinary committee, sources privy to the development informed.

The sources further said that Irfan’s confession will help the cricket board catch the big fishes, the real culprits behind the entire spot-fixing saga. In every era, the players were made scapegoats, but the real culprits were never caught, but this time, it was being expected that with the help of and others, the board and its anti-corruption unit would succeed in catching the big fish.