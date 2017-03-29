Messi banned for four Argentina games

ZURICH - Barcelona star Lionel Messi was suspended for four Argentina matches by FIFA on Tuesday for swearing at an assistant referee. Messi was found guilty of "having directed insulting words at an assistant referee" in the World Cup qualifier against Chile last Thursday which Argentina won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from the Barcelona hitman. Messi will miss Argentina's next South American qualifying game against Bolivia with the remainder of the suspension served over his country's subsequent World Cup qualifiers. He was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs: "This decision is in line with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's previous rulings in similar cases." Argentina's victory over Chile left them in third place overall in the 10-team South American qualifying competition for the World Cup.–AFP

Silver medalist Jabbar vows to do more

ISLAMABAD – Hafiz Jabbar Ahmed won silver medal in the 80kg weight category competition held in Gujrat. Jababr, who is 10th class student, said: “Bodybuilding is my passion. My father took me to a gym, where I started learning the basics of bodybuilding and then I started taking keen interest in this game. “Instead of using unfair means or taking steroids for short-term success, I would just focus on training hard and win medals through purely hard work,” he added. He said it was very first event of his life, and though he was a bit nerves, as other competitors were seniors, yet he managed to win silver medal. “ Now I am committed to work harder and want to earn good name for my country at international level. If provided with opportunities, I am ready to peruse my career in bodybuilding.”–Staff Reporter

All-Pakistan Ranking Badminton begins

LAHORE – The 3rd PNSC All-Pakistan Ranking Badminton Tournament commenced here at the Nishter Park Sports Gymnasium here on Tuesday in which more than 200 male and female players have been featuring. MPA Mian M Munir inaugurated the event. In the men singles first round, Aaon Abbas, Soban Jamil, Tahir Khan, Atique Ch, Fazal Rehman, Arslan Khan, Ahmad Tariq, Faizan Ahmad, Raja Husnain, Shahmeer Iftikhar, M Waqas Ahmad, Ali Chishti, Sheroz, Adeel, Ahsan Asif, Tayyab, Waqas Ahmad and Muqeet played superbly and won their respective matches. In the women singles first round, Asma beat Yasmeen Shahzadi by 2-0, as she won the first game 21-4 and the second one 21-6 while in the second, Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda thrashed Misbah Fatimah 2-0, with the scores of 21-4, 21-6.–Staff Reporter

Tramri FC, Youth Power FC score wins

ISLAMABAD – Tramri Football Club thrashed Federal FC 4-1 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 fifth match here at T&T Football Ground on Tuesday. Kamran and Faizanullah scored a brace each to help Tramri FC win the encounter and book a berth in the next round. Kamran scored the opening goal in the 12th minute of the first half for the winners, but the lead could last long, as Shoukat slammed an equalizer in the 25th minute. Kamran netted a goal in the 35th minute to make it 2-1. Faizanullah scored the third goal in the 66th minute and scored his second and team’s fourth goal in the 79th minute. In the second match of the day, Youth Power FC beat Sohan FC 5-3. The match was tied at 2-2 in the normal time. Youth Power managed to convert 3 plenty kicks, while Sohan FC could score only 2.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: The winners of various categories pose for a photo with chief guest InfoTech CEO Naseer Akhtar.–PR