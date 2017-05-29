England suffered a stunning collapse as they slumped to 20 for six in five overs after being sent into bat by South Africa in the third one-day international at Lord's on Monday.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took four for 12 in three overs and left-arm quick Wayne Parnell two for eight in two in a sensational start.

An overcast morning and a green-tinged pitch offered the promise of some assistance to South Africa's quicks but Proteas captain AB de Villiers could hardly have expected his side, already 2-0 down in the three-match series, to make quite such a stirring start.

England had made several changes to their side but none were in the top order.

South Africa needed just five balls to strike, with England opener Jason Roy (four) edging a good length Rabada ball that move down the Lord's slope to Hasim Amla at first slip.

Next over, Joe Root (two) was lbw to a swinging Parnell delivery and England were seven for two.

England then lost their next two wickets on 15.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, fell for eight on his Middlesex home ground when another swinging Parnell delivery took the outside edge this time to give wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock an easy catch.

That was the end of the foyrth over and next ball Alex Hales, trying to drive Rabada, got an outside edge to Amla and England were 15 for four.

It was the start of a brilliant over that yielded three wickets in five balls.

With his fifth bal of the over he dimissed Jos Buttler, carelessly going for a big drive, with the aid of an excellent catch by Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Next ball, England's 20 for five became 20 for six when Adil Rashid, even more recklessly, attempted a huge drive and edged to du Plessis for a golden duck.