Indian Sports Minister Vijay Goel has announced that Indian cricket team will not be playing bilateral cricket series against Pakistan.

According to Hindustan Times, the sports minister said, “cricket and terrorism can’t go hand-in-hand”.

India and Pakistan, however, will play each other in the ICC Champions Trophy in UK next month. Both teams are in the same group and clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 4.

Board of Control for Cricket in India and Pakistan Cricket Board officials are scheduled to meet in Dubai to discuss a bilateral series, but Goel’s message to BCCI is very clear.