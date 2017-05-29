ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada is still highly reserved about his genuine concerns and not ready to attend office at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The sources said although Riaz Pirzada had taken back his resignation upon assurances given by prime minister Nawaz Sharif to address his genuine concerns and including the hard core issue of suspension of PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera, which led to Riaz’ resignation, as he claimed it was intervention by PM principle secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad into his ministry.

“Riaz Pirzada will sit in his office in the ministry but will not attend his office located at Pakistan Sports Complex, until and unless Ganjera is back with full respect,” the sources added.

The further revealed that Riaz Pirzada had to face stiff resistance from different circles, who are off the view that he had promised not to take back resignation as according to him, he had faced a lot of humiliation and disrespect at the hands of Fawad Hasan Fawad and establishment division secretary, and he had termed it would be like eating his own words.

“But according to Riaz Pirzada’s stance, he had no doubts regarding Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and never hinted at leaving the party. When the long-awaited meeting with the PM finally took place on the eve of budget, Nawaz Sharif not only assured the IPC minister will get same respect but also told Fawad to meet Riaz Pirzada and discuss all the issues, which led to his resignation,” the sources added.

The sources said that Riaz Pirzada looked satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, but he was not ready to attend office at the PSB, as he felt Ganjera was a victim of disliking and it had nothing to do with corruption or any serious charges. The sources further revealed that despite more than a month had gone, the competent authority, which suspended Ganjera, failed to submit allegations list and no inquiry team was constituted. Ganjera was suspended for three months and now more than a month had gone, but he was still waiting for the charge sheet. The sources said Ganjera was in a very strong position and all set to get clean chit, as the charges levelled against him by PM task force head on sports Ijaz Gull were mainly based on personal issues and had nothing to do with ground reality.

Already the PSB officers, who had played key role in suspension of Ganjera, were running from post to pillar to save their skins and they have started contacting Ganjera and assuring him their all-out support.

The sources said after super flop shows in the name of sports conferences at Lahore and then Karachi, where an army of PSB non-relevant persons were provided joyrides, TA/DAs and millions were wasted on so-called conferences, not a single line press release was issued.

The sources said acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul and especially DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed had to face tough questions from the journalists at Karachi conference and they had no answer as the journalists wanted to know on what grounds and reasons, an army of PSB employees were brought form Islamabad and what was their role.