Legendary batsman and former captain, Younis Khan stated that Pakistan has the capability to beat India and win ICC Champions Trophy.

“Pakistan has defeated India in Champions Trophy before and can do again,” he said.

Khan further stated that current team has the ability to chase big total and win matches.

“This is a major opportunity for Sarfraz Ahmad to take the team forward,” he asserted.

While talking about playing in month of Ramzan he suggested that players should fast although it is difficult.

He also announced his best Pakistani Test XI naming Imran Khan as captain.

He included Hanif Muhammad, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacque Kallis, Muttiah Muralitharan, Vivian Richards, Garry Sobers, Adam Gilchrist, Richard Headley and Glen McGrath