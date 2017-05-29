LONDON - South African batsman Richard Levi has been taken to hospital after being hit on the head batting for his English county side Northamptonshire in their Second Division match with Worcestershire on Sunday. The 29-year-old -- who played 13 Twenty20 cricket matches for South Africa with a top score of 117 not out -- took a blow to his helmet from Josh Tongue. "Levi on his way to hospital in ambulance," tweeted Worcestershire after he had received treatment in the middle of the pitch and the umpires opted to take an early lunch.