S Korea upset China to win Sudirman Cup

GOLD COAST - South Korea Sunday won badminton's Sudirman Cup for the first time in 14 years with an emotional 3-2 victory over 10-time champions China at Australia's Gold Coast. The South Koreans claimed their fourth cup in the biennial tournament with a charged 21-17, 21-13 win by Choi Sol-Gyu and Chae Yoo-Jung in the mixed doubles match. The victory -- their first in the world mixed teams competition since Eindhoven in 2003 -- ended China's 14-year grip on the Sudirman Cup. China were on a streak of six straight victories and boasted an assembly of stars. They were red-hot favourites to add an 11th title and few gave South Korea a chance of topping the podium in Australia. It was stunning achievement for South Korea and their young and relatively inexperienced players, coming less than a year after they limped out of the Rio Olympics with just one bronze medal. "Before the event we were asked about our men's doubles players, and we were called a weak team," head coach Kang Kyung-jin said. "We tried to build our team spirit. We were in it together, and we believed we could do it."–AFP

Last-gasp own goal hands PSG French Cup

PARIS - Unfortunate Issa Cissokho headed agonisingly into his own net in stoppage time to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Angers in the French Cup final at the Stade de France on Saturday. Extra time loomed at France's national stadium -- where French President Emmanuel Macron was among the spectators -- when Cissokho turned an Angel Di Maria corner past his own goalkeeper while under pressure from Blaise Matuidi at the near post. It was a desperately harsh way for Angers to lose, as PSG ended a frustrating season by winning a third consecutive French Cup and a record 11th overall in the centenary edition of the tournament. "Luck was on our side tonight," conceded PSG defender Serge Aurier. "This title is even more important because everything hasn't been rosy this season, but we were lucky to win titles. It goes in the trophy cabinet so it's magnificent." It joins the League Cup in the PSG trophy cabinet and provides some more consolation for the capital side after a season that will be best remembered for their failures elsewhere.–AFP

Dortmund lift German Cup

BERLIN - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a second-half penalty to seal Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday's German Cup final -- on what could be his final Dortmund appearance. Aubameyang's calmly taken spot-kick was his 40th goal this season for Dortmund in all competitions and ended Dortmund's misery after losing the three previous cup finals in Berlin in 2014, 2015 and 2016. His winning penalty was Aubameyang's 120th goal in his 190th game in four seasons with Dortmund. However, despite having a contract until 2020, this could be Aubameyang's final appearance having said he will decide his future after talks with Dortmund's bosses. He is reportedly weighing up bumper offers from Paris St-Germain, AC Milan and China's China's Tianjin Quanjian with PSG his most likely destination. After Dortmund took the lead at Berlin's Olympic Stadium through Ousmane Dembele's early goal, Frankfurt's forward Ante Rebic's equalised to make it 1-1 at the break before Aubameyang turned the game.–AFP