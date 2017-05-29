Tiger Woods, the former world no.1 golfer, was arrested early on Monday morning on charges of driving under the influence, police have said.

According to The Telegraph, Woods was taken into custody at around 3am local time near Jupiter Island, close to where he lives.

Records show he was then released at 10.30am.

It comes as Woods struggles to regain the form that made him a 14-time major winner. Last month, he confirmed he would be undergoing back surgery having not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February due to back spasms.

He released a statement saying: "The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain.

"When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

Woods had been hopeful of playing in this year's Masters tournament, on the 20th anniversary of his first win at Augusta in 1997, but lasted only five minutes in a practice session designed to prove he was fit to play.

His manager, Mark Steinberg, dismissed fears at the time that Woods’s career could be over. “He’s not done,” Steinberg said, while admitting there is no timetable for a return.