BERLIN - Bayern Munich have sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti in the wake of their Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced Thursday. "FC Bayern Munich have parted company with head coach Carlo Ancelotti as a result of internal discussions following the 3-0 defeat in the Champions League group stage match at PSG," Bayern said. Former player Willy Sagnol, the ex-France international who had been serving as an assistant to Ancelotti, has been named interim coach. The 40-year-old has previously coached Bordeaux in his homeland. But Bayern have also parted company with four Italian members of Ancelotti's backroom staff, including his son Davide. Pressure had already been building on Ancelotti, with Bayern enduring an inconsistent start to the season before losing 3-0 to PSG.