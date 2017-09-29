ATTOCK - Adventure climber Col Abdul Jabbar Bhatti has urged the youth to explore rich mountaineering potential of Pakistan as nature has gifted it with the tremendous peaks ideal for adventure mountaineering.

Col Jabbar, the fourth Pakistani who has scaled Mount Everest this year, said this while addressing the students of Cadet College Hassanabdal in a function organised by the college’s Adventure Club in his honor to share his experiences and inspire young cadets to join adventure clubs. “I wish you could take your time out and engage in hiking and trekking whenever you can and explore nature. It will give you self confidence and courage you never experienced before,” he said.

Terming the Northern areas of Pakistan as heaven on earth, he called upon the young cadets to make expedition, which would take them to a new world full of natural beauty, adventure and passion. “Most of the students as well as youth are not aware of rich mountaineering and trekking potential of Northern Areas with its spectacular scenery and surrounding mountains give them many spiritual things that would help them in practical life.”

Narrating his passion to challenge the challenges, Col Bhatti said: “I am a dweller of low lands belong to Gujranalwa and joined army as medical doctor and then joined army special services group - among a few number of professional doctor, who joined such prestigious combat wing of army. I also worked in operation wing of the country’s premier intelligence agency in operations wing.

“I got basic training at National School of Mountaineering (NSA), France and scaled Broad Peak (8,051 metres) in 1985, Gasherbrum-2 (8,035m) in 1986, and Spantik Peak (7,027m) in 2012 and in token of my achievements, government awarded me with President's Pride of Performance award and the Tamgha-i-Basalat,” he said.

Col Bhatti said he made a world record by spending a night on Mount Everest at a height of 8,500 meters without any oxygen. He said it took him one and half months to complete the expedition, during which he strived for life as he was get out of stock of oxygen and his health became critical.

Principal Maj Gen (r) Najeeb Tariq gave glowing tributes to Col Bhatti for adventure mountaineering and termed him a role model for youth generally and cadets especially, who dedicated his life to meet different challenges not in professional life but also in sports activities. He vowed to provide all-out facilities to the cadets for exploring their potential in adventure sports and mountaineering to utilize their energies towards positive activities.