LONDON - Lord's is set to undergo the largest single development in the current ground's 203-year history although plans to build residential flats at the 'home of cricket' have been rejected. Members of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) overwhelmingly backed a committee proposal in favour of the club's £194 million 'Masterplan' that is set to be completed by 2032. This will see the Compton and Edrich stands, either side of the Media Centre, at the Nursery End of the ground redeveloped to provide several more thousand seats, expanding overall capacity to some 32,000.