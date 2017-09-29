ISLAMABAD – SNGPL hammered Peshawar Region by 154 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round one Pool A match here at Abbottabad Stadium Thursday. Needing 282 runs for win, Peshawar were bowled out for 127. Akbar Badshah made 36. Shahdab Khan captured 4-12, M Hafeez 3-14 and Sami Niazi 2-32. At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi registered 105-run victory against KRL, who were bowled out for 77 in 23 overs. Abdul Rehman scored 23. Nazar Hussain grabbed 5-31 and Attaullah 5-46. At Diamond Ground, SSGC were close to defeat Islamabad as at the close of day three, Islamabad were 66-5 and still need 483 runs to win with only 5 wickets in hands. Earlier, SSGC resumed their second innings at overnight score of 51-0 and declared their innings at 336-4. Adil Amin made 83, Zain Abbas 52 and Fawad Alam 50*.