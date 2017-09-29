Dinesh Chandimal hit an unbeaten hundred to help Sri Lanka post a big 491-run total on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Sri Lankan skipper remained undefeated on a punishing 155 to lift Sri Lanka from positions of 61-3 and an overnight 227-4 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

He batted for a mammoth 546 minutes, faced 372 balls and smashed 14 boundaries to leave Pakistan's pace-cum-spin attack frustrated on an unresponsive pitch.

Chandimal added 134 for the fifth wicket with Niroshan Dickwella, who made a career-best 83, before frustrating Pakistan further with a 92-run stand for the sixth wicket with Dilruwan Perera, who made 33.

The Chandimal-Dickwella stand was only broken in the 22nd over of the day when Dickwella played on to fast bowler Hasan Ali, spurning a good chance to post his maiden hundred.

Dickwella hit nine boundaries and a six during his rapid, 117-ball knock.

Chandimal reached his ninth Test century - his first in four Tests as captain, and first against Pakistan - by driving fast bowler Mohammad Amir through the covers for his 11th boundary.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah posted 3-120 and fast bowler Mohammad Abbas fetched 3-75.