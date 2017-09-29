SEPANG - A defiant Sebastian Vettel vowed Thursday not to change the way he drives despite his first-lap exit in Singapore as he prepares for Sunday's last-ever Malaysian Grand Prix. Vettel's Ferrari started from pole but was involved in a crash at the start that also took out teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen on a rain-soaked Marina Bay Circuit. It allowed Lewis Hamilton, who avoided the carnage to win from fifth on the grid, to extend his championship lead from a slender three points to 28. "I'm not too fussed about the amount of points," Vettel said at the Sepang International Circuit. "Obviously it's never good to be behind, we'd like to be in front, but we're not, so we've got to take it from there. "Overall it doesn't change anything for how we tackle the last six races."