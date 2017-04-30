ISLAMABAD - Federal Government has intensified efforts to persuade Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzda to take back resignation.

PM’s close aide Khawaja Saad Rafique and Asif Kirmani called on Pirzada late Friday night and assured him that the issue will be resolved and he will get one on one meeting with the PM soon.

On Saturday as Punjab Chief Minister and Shehbaz Sharif called Pirzada and told him he was coming to meet him personally on Tuesday and also promised him that he will personally talk with the PM and would apprise PM about his reservations.

Shehbaz also made it clear to Pirzada that his resignation will not be accepted at any cost. Describing him very close to their hearts and old friend of Sharifs, Shehbaz said the party is strong just because of people like Pirzada and he was very sad and upset after hearing the news of his resignation.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources, close to Pirzada have confirmed that Pirzada had offers from not only PTI but also from PPP and former President Asif Ali Zardari highly close aide contacted Pirzada and ivited him to join the PPP. Sources say the PML-N can’t afford any let ups especially in the case of Pirzada, who is highly popular in his constituency and got elected five times and doesn’t need party tickets to win the seat. He also enjoys the support of few MNAs and MPAs as well, who are all highly upset with PM’s Principle Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad’s way of working and the way he treats elected members.

Sources disclosed that Pirzada is for the time being not thinking about leaving the party and is all set to launch personal attack on Fawad Hassan Fawad in the National Assembly session.

