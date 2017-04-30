LAHORE: Khalid Latif, who was suspended for alleged spot-fixing, has decided to appear before Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on May 2 after PCB’s warning.

According to details, PCB had issued a notice to Khalid Latif in which he was warned to appear before ACU at any cost after the cricketer refused to report on April 26.

Khalid Latif took the stance in the letter that he wrote in reply to PCB’s notice that he has no objection to ACU, but to its head Colonel (R) Azam, whose behavior was very unreasonable with him.

The suspended cricketer hoped that Colonel (R) Azam would not be present in PCB on May 2, and ensured the board of his presence in next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khalid Latif was provisionally suspended by PCB along with Sharjeel Khan in the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) over alleged charges of spot-fixing, and both were sent back to Pakistan from Dubai during the tournament.

Shahzaib Hasan and Mohammad Irfan came under the microscope later, and were interrogated against the same charges. Irfan was banned for one year from all formats of the game after he accepted that he failed to inform PCB about the offers he got from bookies.

The fate of Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and Shahzaib Hasan is still in the hands of PCB who is yet to announce the decision about their future.