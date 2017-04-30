RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shahryar M Khan is keen to have services of the outgoing senior Test duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan to keep them associated with the board.

Talking to the journalists at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Shaharyar said Misbah and Younus will be offered suitable role in the PCB and hoped that the players would accept the offer to help Pakistan cricket.

Misbah and Younus are playing their last Test series in the West Indies and have already played an influential role in changing the dwindling fortunes of Pakistan team in the Test arena.

The PCB chief was also optimistic about the return of the international cricket to Pakistani grounds and said holding the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore has paved the way for the purpose.

“The PSL final in Lahore was a huge success and eight top security agencies representatives attended the event and highly praised the security agencies armaments. That’ why a World XI is visiting Pakistan in September and let me assure no below par or marginal player will be included in the touring team. Instead, the best players will tour Pakistan, which I am sure will open flood gates of international cricket revival in Pakistan.”

Shaharyar also revealed that the PCB has also proposed to hold the matches in Karachi and Islamabad but the organisers for the touring team agreed to play three matches only in Lahore.

The PCB chief also termed the squad selected for the Champions Trophy a balanced one and cited the ICC’s deadline reason for announcing the squad before the completion of the Pakistan Cup One Day tournament.

When asked about Bangladesh Cricket Board had said they had not received anything officially and heard the cancellation of Pakistan tour through media reports, Shahryar said it is true as I had conveyed them unofficially. “We had toured Bangladesh twice and now we want them to play in Pakistan or at a neutral venue. The UAE is too expensive and we had Sri Lanka in mind but they are also playing home series, so it was decided to postpone the series for the time being.”

The PCB chief also termed the abolition of Big Three from the ICC organisation quite beneficial for Pakistan and also praised the resolve of ICC Chairman Shasank Manhour, who despite being an Indian supported a just cause.

“India is still objecting and wanted to extend the voting from June to September 3, but majority of members had already decided in the favour of new constitution and now India doesn’t enjoy same hold as even Australia and England opposed Big three and countries openly supported the new changes.” He said India still got lime share of revenues as they get 16 percent and England eight percent, while other playing nations will get seven percent.

He said he had talked with India to give Pakistan financial benefits, which the PCB lost due to their back off from proposed bilateral series with Pakistan. “If India did not abide by we will send them legal notice next week through ICC Dispute Resolution Committee, which will decide in next few days. We have consulted top legal experts and they had confirmed that Pakistan had a very strong case.”