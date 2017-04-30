LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) once again summoned suspended opener Khalid Latif after he failed to show up for the April 26 meeting citing concerns over the fairness of the investigation.

Latif stands charged for six breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code during the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League earlier this year. He was issued a fresh notice on April 17 with PCB asking the batsman to appear before its Security and Vigilance Department.

Latif, however, challenged those charges and opted to not attend the meeting with the three-member tribunal.

The PCB, on Saturday, rejected the allegations levelled on them by Latif and in a statement said that the batsman is doing nothing except obstructing the ongoing investigations and ordered him to appear before the tribunal on May 2.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Vigilance and Security Department has responded to cricketer Latif’s letter received on April 24 and has vehemently rejected the frivolous, baseless and false allegations levelled in the letter.

“The PCB Anti-Corruption Unit has to date acceded to all permissible requests by Latif and extended full cooperation as permitted under the Anti-Corruption Code. But regrettably Latif’s actions appear to be solely aimed at frustrating and obstructing the ongoing investigations.

“PCB is aware that Latif had filed a writ petition before the honourable Lahore High Court and that the same was dismissed in limine. Resultantly there is no legal impediment against PCB in continuing its investigation under the code. Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4.3 of the code Latif is again directed to appear before the PCB Vigilance and Security Department for an interview on Tuesday May 2, 2017.”

“Latif is once again reminded of his obligations under the code which mandates his full cooperation with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department in its investigation. Latif’s non-appearance at the aforementioned interview may result in further breaches of Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the code,” read the statement.