Nomura takes lead in LPGA Texas Shootout

LOS ANGELES - Haru Nomura grabbed the lead in the LPGA Texas Shootout near Dallas on Friday, her eight birdies more than offsetting two bogeys in a 65 that left her one shot in front of Ariya Jutanugarn. After playing the front nine at Las Colinas Country Club in one-under par, Japan's Nomura caught fire coming in. She made six birdies in eight holes before capping her round with a bogey at 18 -- still good enough for the halfway lead on nine-under par 133. "My mind was very calm today," Nomura said. "It was very windy, but I like windy and tough conditions. I putted well and shot pretty good today." Thailand's Ariya posted her second straight 67 for sole possession of second place on 134 -- one stroke in front of Norway's Suzann Pettersen, who signed for a 65. "Pretty good today," said Ariya.–AFP

Nibali given platform to defend Giro

PARIS - Bahrain-Merida have given their captain Vincenzo Nibali every chance of defending his Giro d'Italia title by naming a squad for the centenary edition entirely crafted around the Sicilian climber. The team was announced Saturday and features two strong climbing mates for Nibali in Franco Pellizotti and Javier Moreno. Race organisers for the climber-friendly three-week tour have even programmed stage five to finish at Nibali's hometown of Messina. The 32-year-old is one of six Italians in the Bahrain team and is the nation's top cyclist. Bahrain-Merida Giro line-up includes: Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Valerio Agnoli (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Enrico Gasparotto (ITA), Javier Moreno (ESP), Franco Pellizotti (ITA), Luca Pibernik (SLO), Kanstantsin Siutsou (BLR), Giovanni Visconti (ITA).–AFP

Frittelli leads China Open by three shots

BEIJING - Dylan Frittelli posted his second-straight bogey-free round to grab a three-stroke lead after the third round of the Volvo China Open Saturday. The South African followed up his course record of 63 with a flawless eight-under par 64 to finish the day three ahead of his closest rival at 19-under. The overnight leader, Spain's Pablo Larrazabal, dropped back to second place at 16-under after shooting a 70 that featured five birdies but also three bogeys on a baking hot day in the Chinese capital that made the greens slippery. Alexander Levy of France was outright third, a further four shots back at 12-under, after he recovered from a double-bogey on the par-5 third hole to sign for a 71, while England's Chris Wood charged up the leaderboard with a superb 65 to get to 11-under.–AFP

PGA Tour hands out rare slow-play penalty

LOS ANGELES - The PGA Tour meted out its first slow-play penalty since 1995 in Thursday's first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Tour rookie Brian Campbell and Argentina's Miguel Angel Carballo, playing together in the two-man team format new for the event this year, were both charged with a bad time and were assessed a one-shot penalty as a team, leaving them with a two-over-par score of 74 for the first round. "I kind of felt it was a little unfair," Campbell said. "But nothing we could do about it." Campbell, who with Carballo got into the field as an alternate, said their foursome was slowed by the other two players, local club professionals Kyle Ramey and Phil Schmitt. "I hate to say it but they were struggling through the first five holes and we got way out of position."–AFP

Rio Olympic rematches spice Drake Relays

CHICAGO - Reigning Olympic champions Omar McLeod, Derek Drouin and Christian Taylor will risk their bragging rights Saturday in "Rio Rematches" to highlight the 108th Drake Relays at Des Moines, Iowa. Jamaica's McLeod will face 2012 Olympic champion Aries Merritt of the United States in a men's 110m hurdles showcase while Canadian high jumper Drouin and US 2012 and 2016 Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor will be challenged by Rio rivals in feature events. And Grenada's Kirani James, the 2012 Olympic men's 400 champion who was second at Rio, will face Rio bronze medalist LaShawn Merritt and two of his Rio 4x400 relay gold teammates, Tony McQuay and David Verburg, in the 400. In all, 10 Olympic champions, 30 medalists and 68 Olympians will compete in the meet. –AFP