LAHORE - Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has decided to attend the farewell ceremony that PCB has planned to organize in his honor on September 14. Afridi had earlier refused to participate in the event, but has now agreed to become a part of it. It has further been learnt that all three legends of the game will also be awarded with prizes in the event. Earlier, Afridi expressed his refusal during a phone call with PCB chief Najam Sethi.