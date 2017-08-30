ISLAMABAD-Islamabad and Popo NF Academy Tuesday won their matches in the WHO No Smoking Women Football Tournament 2017. Islamabad thrashed Young Rising Star Youth while Popo edged out Young Rising Star Senior 5-4 on plenty shoot out in the matches played at H-8 football ground.

Tassawar Aziz, Sports Officer, Fatima Jinnah University, who is also Secretary Young Rising Star Club, Rawalpindi was the chief guest on the occasion. Former PFF secretary information Rana Tanveer Ahmed, President Young Rising Star Club Rawalpindi, Haji Ghiasudin Baloch and others were also present on the occasion.

In the first match, Islamabad defeated Young Rising Star Youth Club 3-0, thanks to sensational hat trick from Eman Ansari, who was instrumental in ensuring comfortable victory. Eman scored the opening goal in the 5th minute then doubled the lead in the 20th minute and completed her hat trick in the 57th minute.

In another match, Popo Academy beat Young Rising Star Club, Rawalpindi 5-4 on penalty kicks. Eman gave Popo lead in the 11th minute of the first half. Hajra equalised in the 15th minute. Eman again gave Popo lead in the 48th minute, but it was Fatima, who scored a sensational goal in the dying moments of the normal time to kept YRSC in the match. Five minutes each extra time was allocated but both teams’ failed to score. Referee awarded five penalty kicks each to both sides. Popo scored on three while YRFC could only score on two.