According to Cricinfo, Sohail Tanvir's electrifying opening spell of 4 for 2 ended up short-circuiting the Barbados Tridents batting order as Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a crucial season-sweep over their main competition for the final CPL playoff berth with a crushing 99-run win.

In reply to Warriors first innings total of 158 for 8, Tridents were 19 for 5 at the end of the Powerplay after Tanvir ripped out the heart of the Tridents lineup. The left-arm quick came back later to claim his fifth to cap the most economical five-wicket haul in T20 history, ending with figures of 5 for 3 on a sorry night for the Tridents in which they were bowled out for 59, the second-lowest total in CPL history. The result means that the Warriors now have a four-point lead over the Tridents for fourth place on the CPL points table, putting Tridents in danger of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Scoring by committee

Warriors' batting performance on the night summed up the saying that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. In their first match since captain Martin Guptill went home due to a family emergency, Warriors rallied together with a gritty display that featured several punchy knocks but nothing above Jason Mohammed's 42 off 35 balls.

Warriors were 65 for 4 after eight overs when rain halted play for 40 minutes and grinded their way to 117 for 5 after 17 before Mohammed and Roshon Primus produced a pair of back-breaking overs that put Warriors into the ascendancy. Mohammed was on 28 off 30 balls to start the 18th but tucked into Ravi Rampaul for two fours and a six before falling on the fifth ball of the over. Primus followed Mohammed's lead in the 19th, smacking Wahab Riaz for consecutive sixes as a fighting total suddenly turned into one that was well over par.

Spell of the season

Tanvir was virtually unplayable in the Powerplay, with the only two runs off his bowling coming off an edge to third man and a leg-side wide. Bowling over the stumps to the right-handers, he was getting significant movement in the air and off the pitch in his first over to Kane Williamson, beating the Kiwi past the outside edge four times before ending the over with a slash to third man for his first wicket.

.@sohailmalik614 has taken the Best Bowling figures of T20 to a whole next level. 5 for 3. Wow! Congrats Sohail bhai #CPL17 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 30, 2017





He should have been on a hat-trick when Dwayne Smith edged to Assad Fudadin at slip to begin his next over but a simple chest-high chance was shelled. It mattered not as Smith was given out next ball, though there was some doubt as to whether he edged it or the noise was bat on pad as the ball went through to wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi.

Well done Sohail bhai on ur wonderful achievement n record..keep it up ???????????????????????? #CPL17 @sohailmalik614 — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 30, 2017





Eoin Morgan's season-debut for Tridents lasted all of one ball when he was beaten badly for pace and movement to be trapped in front of middle stump by a Tanvir inswinger to begin the fifth over. Kieron Pollard replaced him in the middle and in a bit of gamesmanship, pulled out of the crease just as Tanvir was set to deliver the next ball. The ploy riled up the entire Warriors infield but if the intent was to throw Tanvir out of his rhythm, it failed miserably as an outswinger angled across the right-hander was fended to Ronchi.