COLOMBO - Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has postponed the scheduled charity Twenty20 match between a World XI team and Sri Lanka XI on September 8 at the R Premadasa stadium to a future undecided date.

The game was scheduled to help raise funds towards the flood victims and the patients suffering from the chronic kidney disease prevalent in the country. Ashley de Silva, Chief Executive Officer, SLC, issued an official statement confirming the postponement of the match and cited the national teams recent hectic schedule as the main cause for the decision.

Sri Lanka have been on the road since May this season and have had a clogged fixture - including a triangular series in Ireland, the Champions Trophy in England, the home series against Zimbabwe and culminating in the on going full series against India. They are also scheduled to play Pakistan in a full series later in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

SLC had earlier confirmed that the World XI consisted of players from as many as seven nations with the Indian contingent, comprising of stalwarts like Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa, having already confirmed their participation. In addition to the three Indians, ex-Pakistan captains, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi had also given their nod to be a part of the World XI.