ISLAMABAD – Man of the match Afzal Javed steered UC 20 to impressive 78-run victory over UC Whites in the 3rd Shahbaz Sharif T20 Union Councils (UC) Cricket Tournament match played at Satellite College Ground.

Batting first, UC 20 scored 192-7 in the allotted overs. Afzal slammed quick-fire 40 while Shoaib Nasir contributed 37, Nasir 36 and Naveed 19. Waqas Nadeem grabbed 4-45. In reply, UC Whites innings was folded at 114 in 14.5 overs. Only skipper Sohail Nasir hit 61 as no other batsman could cross double figures. Furqan Imtiaz took 4-13 and Afzal bagged 3-12. UC 20 chairman Haji Arshad Mehmood was the chief guest.