JOHANNESBURG:- South Africa will host Bangladesh for the first time in nine years to open what is set to be a bumper 2017-18 summer, although their opponents for the Christmas-New Year period are yet to be confirmed. South Africa will host at least 10 Tests, including four each against India and Australia. Details of those tours are expected early in the New Year. The Bangladesh visit, between September and October 2017, has created the opportunity for Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom to host their first Tests since 2008 and 2002 respectively.–Agencies