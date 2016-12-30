ISLAMABAD - Munawwar Hussain Shaikh elected as new president of Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) for four-year term.

The elections were held during the PSBA annual general meeting held in Karachi, under the supervision of PSB National Federations Director M Azam Dar and were participated by representatives of all the four affiliated provincial associations and the life and patron members.

Besides Munawar, Jawed H Karim was elected senior vice president, Abdul Qadir Memon vice president, Zulfiqar Ali Ramzi honorary secretary, M Irfan Moton treasurer while Abdul Rashid Lehra, Imran Razzak Kassim, M Amin Bawany, M Shariq Vohra, Mustafa Abdul Aziz, Nisar Ali Bhagat and Shabbir Hussain Daruwala were elected as executive committee members.

Talking to The Nation, newly-elected Munawwar Hussain Shaikh thanked outgoing president Alamghir A Shaikh and lauded his outstanding contributions for snooker. He promised to carry on the good work by the former president and also promised to take Pakistani players and snooker to new heights. “I will utilize all my skills and good office to help the players financially and will also assist them in getting the best jobs. Pakistan is blessed with natural talent. Our players have won international tournaments and we are capable of winning every title on offer, but we just need support and government backing to excel globally,” Munawwar concluded.