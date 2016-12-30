LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan inaugurated the Hanif Mohammad’s Karachi High-Performance Center (HPC) on Wednesday in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the PCB chairman, flanked by executive committee chairman Najam Sethi, COO Subhan Ahmad, BOG member Shoaib Mohammad, said: “I am immensely pleased to inaugurate the state-of-the-art centre named after Hanif Mohammad, one of the greatest cricketing heroes that the country has produced, the third such facility in the country after Lahore and Multan.”

He said Hanif Mohammad was a true ambassador of the game, who had served the country for many years and played some exceptional innings. “I hope the young players during their stay in the HPC will get inspiration from the life of great little master and will follow the footsteps of him. The Hanif Mohammad HPC will help look after young talent available in the Sindh region and provide opportunities to the players to enhance their skills under the supervision of professional coaches/ support staff employed by the PCB.”

“The PCB has recently inaugurated an academy in Multan and is looking forward to promote the game in the remote areas as well. It was PCB’s vision to unearth talent from the grassroots level, and the HPC will help the young players to work on their skills and showcase their talent at the international level. The HPC will be having 42 rooms in total, with 30 newly constructed rooms in the new block, which also contains a Lecture room, gym and a swimming pool. Nine wickets are prepared in the outdoor for the players to practice,” Shaharyar concluded.