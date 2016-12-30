LAHORE - Two important matches of the Suzuki Vitara Polo Cup 2016 matches will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

In the first match of the day, Army Colts will take on ZTBL at 2:15 pm and the winner will qualify for the main final. In the second match of the day, Pebble Breakers will vie against Dollar East at 3:15 pm.

ZTBL team consists of Emran Akhtar, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Taimur Mawaz Khan and Saqib Khan Khakwani, Army Colt team comprises Major Shayaan, Major Adil Rao, Ahmad Bilal Riaz and Macelo Otmandi. In Pool B, Pebble Breakers team has Cap Shoukat Ali Malik, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Major Omar Minhas and Ahmed Ali Tiwana while Dollar East team includes Sufi Amir, Sufi Haris, Mir Shoaib and Andres Crispo.

ZTBL captain Saqib Khan Khakwani said: “We will play out our heart and try to not only win this match but also try to win the final and trophy. I am also thankful to ZTBL sports head Col (R) Khalid for his all-out support for the promoting of this game.” Dollar East captain Sufi Amir said: “The last match of the team was very close, we will make a strong comeback and try to perform well and excel in the tournament.”