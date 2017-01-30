ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani cricketers have come out hard on Azhar Ali demanding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hand over the ODI reins to Twenty20 Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Former captain Wasim Akram said that having two, three captains don’t suit our cricketing culture. “Sarfraz should be the captain now. There is no other option available”, he said while talking to a private news channel.

However, fast bowling legend was quick to add that changing the captain will not bring marked improvement overnight in the performance of the team. “Players are announced in the team without conducting fitness tests and then are sent on tours,” he said.

Responding to question regarding the replacement of Test Skipper Misbah ul Haq, Wasim said he had no answer for that at the

moment. Former opening batsman Ramiz Raja also backed Sarfraz as the best choice for captaining the ODI side. He said he sees no talent

in the team besides Yasir Shah, Imad Wasim, Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam and therefore these players should be prompted.

Speaking about Misbah, he said according to him a captain’s era is of five years and the team has done really well under his

captaincy. But now we have to think about the future and we must see how much Sarfraz is fit for the test captaincy and how much he can

handle.

Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf said Sarfraz is a performer and fighter and he should be given the responsibility. “Whoever made

Azhar Ali the ODI captain should be held accountable,” he said. He said Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel and Babar are the players who should be kept in all three formats of the game.

Former pacer Shoaib Akthar said Sarfraz is the best choice for all three formats. He also advised Sarfraz to work more on test cricket. “PCB should also invest in Babar Azam,” he said.

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed said it is time for a change now. “Misbah is 42 and now it is time to give the responsibility to Sarfraz,” he said.

“Younis Khan’s replacement should also be done in sometime and Shoaib Malik should be removed from ODIs,” he said.

Former cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that the constitution of PCB was not right as it did not give the right of finding a captain to the chairman.

“A change in PCB’s constitution should be made and the selection committee should have been given the right to pick the captain,” he said.