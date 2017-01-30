ISLAMABAD - The Serena Hotels in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the Invitational Golf Championship 2017 here at the Islamabad Club Golf course under the banner of Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy initiative.

Adnan Haider emerged triumphant of corporate category while JP Singh won the diplomats category title, Asim Iftikhar government/armed forces category title and Ami Qin won the ladies category title. Kaleem Saadat, Faisal Niaz and James Palmer were given special prizes.

Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs graced the occasion as chief guest, while ambassadors, dignitaries and businessmen participated in the tournament as the event also bade farewell to Aizaz Chaudhry, Foreign Secretary, as he would leave for USA to assume charge as ambassador to United States of America.

Sharing his views, Sartaj Aziz said: “Sports diplomacy is part of cultural diplomacy, which allows people and communities to work together for a greater cause.” He also recalled the mountaineering expedition sent together to various countries promoting message of peace and public diplomacy.

Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani said: “We believe that sports diplomacy provides a unique opportunity and platform to diplomats and friends, corporate and bureaucrats to establish links with other professionals and peers. This is an opportunity to develop friendships and demonstrate our abilities and interests in different sports. The sports diplomacy concept germinated during a Foreign Office golf tournament and has blossomed into something much greater as the hospitality of Serena creates a great ambiance to bring people together.”

“Chaudhry is a career diplomat, who is currently serving as Foreign Secretary, prior to that, he served as the additional secretary of the UN division with the additional responsibility of being spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he earlier held diplomatic positions in Cairo, Doha, Tehran, Washington and New York,” he added.