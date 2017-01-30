Lahore - M Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad Golf Club won the All-Pakistan Garrison Open Golf Tournament title here at the lush green Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club (LGG&CC) on Sunday.

Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali, who is patron-in-chief LGG&CCm, graced the final as chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. Shabbir secured first position by scoring 14 under while Matloob Ahmed of LGG&CC stood second with 9 under and Hamza Amin from Islamabad Golf Club was third with 7 under. The hole in one was struck by Roman Khan of Peshawar Golf and Country Club.

In the amateur’s category, the first prize in gross was won by Nadeem Aslam, second by Mohsin Zafar and third by M Saqib. The first net position went to Ahmed Baig, second to Col (r) Rustam Ali Chatha and third to Khalid Mahmood. The senior amateur’s gross category title was lifted by Tariq Mehmood, while Lt Col (r) Asif Mehdi and Lt Col (r) M Shafi were second and third. In net, Lt Col (r) Manzoor Hussain was winners while Abdul Haseeb and Col (r) Tashfeen Baig were second and third.

In the veteran’s gross category, Brig Iftikhar Ahmed Khan was first, Brig (r) Aman Ullah Khan was second and Group Captain (r) Asim Durrani third while in net category, first position went to Maj (r) Salahuddin, second to Athar Sherwani and third to Col (r) Tajammal Hussain. In the senior professionals gross, Akbar Ali of Lahore Gymkhana was first while the second position was shared among four players including M Iqbal, George Masih, Imdad Hussain and Mehmood Kiyai.