PORT ELIZABETH:- South Africa coach Russell Domingo could be nearing the end of his tenure after Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday it was about to start the search for a coach to take charge after his contract ends in August. Domingo, who was appointed in 2013 after the surprise decision of Gary Kirsten to step down, has had two extensions of his contract. He was initially appointed to take South Africa through to the 2015 World Cup but before the tournament this was extended to April 2016. The latest extension is until the end of a Test tour of England in August. But it seems no further extensions are contemplated. –AFP