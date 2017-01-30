Santa Cruz claims WBA belt

LOS ANGELES - Leo Santa Cruz reclaimed the World Boxing Association featherweight world title Saturday, handing Carl Frampton the first defeat of his career and avenging his 2016 loss to the Northern Ireland star. In an explosive rematch that lived up to their bruising encounter last July, it was Santa Cruz who this time emerged with a majority decision, with two judges scoring it 115-113 for the US-based Mexican while the third scored it a draw at 114-114. "I wanted revenge," said Santa Cruz, whose loss to Frampton last year was his first defeat. Santa Cruz improved to 33-1 with one drawn while Frampton fell to 23-1. Although Frampton landed plenty of telling blows in a fight filled with frenetic exchanges, he was repeatedly pushed out of position by Santa Cruz's effective jab.–AFP

Sinnott takes Myanmar Open title

YANGON - Asian Tour rookie Todd Sinnott staged a remarkable comeback at the Myanmar Open on Sunday, seizing the trophy with a flawless six-under-par final round that left his opponents trailing. The 25-year-old Australian began Myanmar's most lucrative tournament with a disastrous first two rounds at the Pun Hlaing Golf Club in Yangon, firing six balls into the water. But he came back from the brink, storming from 40th to joint fourth on day three and then capping his turnaround with a 65 on the final day thanks to a trio of late birdies. That left him a comfortable three shots ahead of runner-up Carlos Pigem of Spain at the close. Third place was jointly shared by Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines alongside KT Kim (65) and Im Sung-jae, both from South Korea.–AFP

IKF names Chitral U-14 football team

ISLAMABAD - Imran Khan Foundation (IKF) announced 21-member Chitral U-14 football team after two days trials at Chitral Scouts Football Ground on Sunday. Selection committee chairman Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen, who was also former captain of Pakistan national soccer team, announced the 21-member team, comprising M Azhar, Hanif-ed-Din (goalkeeper), Arbaz Naeem, Samiullah, Farhanullah, Waseemullah, Sajid Ali Khan, Salman Ahmed, Zahoorullah (defenders), Anees Ahmed, Faizan Ahmad Jan, Safwan Khalil, Fazal-e-Maula, Jawad Ahmed, Shah Zeb (midfielders), Shuja Nadir, Fawad-e-Din, Kamil Shah, Tafheem-ul-Islam, Fawad Jamil and Kamran (forwards), while Akhtarullah and Saeed Anwar were appointed as coach and manager respectively. Mujahid said 60 players participated in the trials in the second phase.–Staff Reporter

Ahmer clinches tenpin bowling titles

ISLAMABAD - Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera annexed the 10th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 masters’ singles title here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall in the wee hours of Sunday morning. It was royal battle witnessed among 17-year-old Ahmer, Saleem Baig and Hussain Chatta, as the trio entered the finals after edging out nearest rivals. Ahmer scored 199, 169 and 181 with total of 549 pins to grab the title followed by Saleem Baig who scored total 514 pins and Hussain Chatta hit 476 pins to finish third. In masters’ doubles event, Ahmer and Shabbir scored total 766 pins to secure first position while Zafar/Ashiq finished second and Daniyal/Ali third. In the masters’ team event, Shabbir, Ali, Ahmer and Aleem won the 4-member team event by scoring total 1,370 pins while Ijaz, Hussian, Saleem and Zafar secured second and Ashiq, Daniyal, Faheem and Ali Chattam won third position.–Staff Reporter