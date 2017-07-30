LAHORE - Pakistan’s top tennis player Aqeel Khan and international tennis player Ushna Suhail clinched the Pakistan Open Tennis Championship men’s and ladies singles titles here at the PLTA tennis courts on Saturday.

In the men’s singles final, Aqeel trounced Abid 7-5, 6-1. The top seed faced some resistance from Abid in the first set, which he won 7-5, but then he played his natural game and outclassed his opponent 6-1 to win the final.

Talking to this scribe after winning the final, Aqeel said: “Once again, I have played in a very hot and humid weather in Lahore but my hard work helped me not only defy this but also my opponent. I am grateful to Almighty for this all honour and I will continue to serve my country as much as I can.”

About Davis Cup tie against Thailand to be hosted by Pakistan in September this year, the Davis Cupper said: “This tournament has provided us much-needed practice and now the camp is going to start soon in Islamabad. The PTF has done a great job by preparing the best grass courts for the tie, as grass courts suit us, so it will surely enhance our chances of winning the tie. I hope we will play our best tennis and try to win the tie.”

Pakistan’s lone international player Ushna Suhail proved too hot for number one seed Sara Mansoor as she outlasted her in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. Ushna won the first first set 6-2 while also went on to win the second 6-3 and added claimed another title of his tennis career. Talking to this scribe after winning the final, Ushna said: “Playing in this humid condition was very tough, but my international experience and hard work paid off and I succeeded in beating my opponent and winning another title of my tennis career.”

In men’s double final, Aqeel and Heera Ashiq outpaced Abid and Usman Rafique 6-3, 6-2 to lift the title. In 35 plus seniors doubles final, Rashid Malik and Aqeel beat Shehryar Slamat and Talha Waheed 6-2, 6-3 while in 45 plus seniors doubles final, brothers from Lahore Asif Feroz and Arif Feroz defeated KP’s Israr Gul and Jahanzeb 6-4, 6-4. The U-18 boys title went to top seed Yousaf Khan, who toppled No 3 seed M Sohaib 6-4, 6-2 while the U-16 title was clinched by M Shoaib, who routed Nouman Aftab 6-4, 6-1.

PTF patron Senator Dilawar Abbas graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest while Advisor to PTF President Khawaja Suhail, PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, Col (r) Asif Dar, UBL Country Head Naseem Qureshi and others were also present there. In the end, chief guest Dilawar Abbas gave away trophies and cash awards to the winners. PLTA secretary Rashid Malik handed over souvenir to the chief guest while another souvenir was handed over to English Biscuit Company chairman Khawar Masood Butt.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Dilawar Abbas lauded the efforts of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association and its secretary Rashid Malik for the promotion of tennis in the province especially at grassroots level. “I am glad that the way PLTA and especially Rashid Malik organised the Pakistan Open Tennis Championship in a benefitting manners, it’s really commendable. I hope they will continue serving this game in the same way and help the PTF in hunting and grooming the best tennis talent, which may represent the country at international level.”