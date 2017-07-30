ISLAMABAD - Test-discarded wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal believes he will stage strong comeback in the national team, like he did so many times in the past.

Talking to The Nation from New York, prior to landing in the West Indies to represent St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Kamran said: “I had to take flight to New York, as I didn’t have any other option. I will land in the West Indies on August 1 and the CPL will start from August 4. The training camp of my team is underway, but I am a bit late, anyhow, I will try to play major role in helping St Lucia Stars win the CPL.”

He said whenever he was given chance in the national team, he always proved his worth through willow or gloves. “I can understand, after winning the Champions Trophy, the selectors would like to retain the winning squad, but as long as Inzamam is a chief selector, I know deserving players will surely get chances. I am grateful to Inzamam and selectors for keeping faith in me and providing me with an opportunity to represent the country once again.

“I had fair chances of playing Test and T20 internationals, as I had proved in the past 5 years in domestic circuit that there is still at least 4 to 5 years cricket left in me. I can easily represent Pakistan in T20s, as I am the second highest scorer in domestic cricket. After retirements of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan, Pakistan team badly needs an experienced batsman in the middle or upfront so I am ready to play for country as a specialist batsman.

“The way the PCB gave respectable exit to Misbah and Younus, they must continue same treatment to other players, as we deserve better sending offs. When I feel my cricket is over, I will not wait for a second and quit,” he added.

Kamran said the selectors should keep one thing in mind that age is only numbers game and nothing else. “If Misbah and Younus could play for Pakistan at that age, then why not others. The only key to selection must be form and fitness, which I have proved time and again and will prove once again. I was not given fair chances, as if I was selected for tours like England and Australia, I could have shown my worth in the best possible fashion.

“Even in the West Indies, I didn’t perform too badly. Everybody is aware that West Indian pitches are very difficult to bat and keeping, because the ball keeps low, but I did my job satisfactorily both in front and behind the wickets. The next two three series are very important, so with back-to-back performances in the domestic and international events, I will stage strong comeback and try to play leading role in helping the team register crucial victories,” he added.

He praised Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy and termed Champions Trophy victory under him a great achievement of Pakistan team. “The Champions Trophy victory shows that despite being deprived of hosting international matches, Pakistan team is capable of doing wonders and the team will continue to perform well at international level,” Kaman concluded.