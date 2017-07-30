LONDON - Vernon Philander has been passed fit to bat for South Africa as they try to avoid a follow-on in the third Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. The pace-bowling all-rounder spent Friday night on a hospital drip after sending down just five overs on the second day of what is the 100th Test at The Oval. "Some positive news from The Oval this morning. Vernon Philander has been discharged from hospital and is available to bat," a Cricket South Africa statement said.