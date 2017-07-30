Mayer vs Mayer in Hamburg final

HAMBURG - Argentina's Leonardo Mayer will take on Germany's Florian Mayer in the Hamburg claycourt final to be played today (Sunday), the third time the namesakes have clashed on the ATP Tour. Leonardo Mayer, ranked 138th in the world and the 2014 champion at the tournament, made the final with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over compatriot Federico Delbonis in the first semifinal. Florian Mayer, 33 years old and 101 in the rankings, reached the championship match when fellow German Philipp Kohlschreiber retired through injury in the second set. Kohlschreiber took the first set 6-4 but quit at 3-2 down in the second set. In their two previous meetings on the tour, Leonardo Mayer triumphed in Delray Beach in 2010 with his German rival winning in the Halle three years later.–AFP

Di Resta to replace Massa, confirm Williams

BUDAPEST - Reserve driver Paul di Resta will replace Felipe Massa in Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Williams team confirmed on Saturday. The team said Brazilian Massa had felt dizzy and unwell on Friday evening and had gone to hospital for tests. He was cleared to take part in Saturday's practice session by the FIA medical delegate, but he felt unwell again during FP3 and has made the decision to withdraw from the weekend. "Williams supports Felipe's decision and the team will work with him to ensure he makes a full recovery, with a view to return to the race track for the Belgian Grand Prix," said the team. "Following this decision, the team's Reserve Driver Paul di Resta will drive alongside Lance Stroll for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend."–AFP

Destroyed' Conte loses 3 kilos a game

SINGAPORE - Passionate Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he loses up to 3 kilos during games because of his touchline antics and often feels ‘destroyed’ afterwards. Conte made a stunning impact in guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in England after arriving last year. But he also quickly won a reputation for displaying his full range of emotions on the sidelines, including jumping into the arms of Chelsea fans to celebrate goals. He admits he will need to tone down his behaviour one day. "I finish the game and I'm destroyed. I think I lose 2-3 kilos during the game. I try to transfer all my passion into my work. I know that in the future it will be very difficult to continue to have this because to stay on the touchline and have this passion, you must have a lot of strength.” –AFP

Sagan wins first stage of Tour of Poland

KRAKSW - World road race champion Peter Sagan edged a bunch sprint to win the first stage of the Tour of Poland in Krakow on Saturday, his first outing since being kicked off the Tour de France. Slovak rider Sagan was expelled from the Tour on the fifth stage after his elbow knocked British sprinter Mark Cavendish to the tarmac in a high-speed bunch finish. On Saturday, there was a mass fall in the peloton with 100 metre to go but this time, Sagan played no part in the accident. Sporting a new military-style buzz haircut, 27-year-old champion Peter Sagan burst clear of Australia's Orica rider Caleb Ewan in the last stretch while Sky's Dutch sprinter Danny Van Poppel was a third, three lengths back. The Tour of Poland runs from July 29th to August 4th.–AFP

Sredojevic quits as Uganda coach in pay row

KAMPALA - Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic resigned as Uganda coach on Saturday, six months after leading the team to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 38 years. The 47-year-old Serbian confirmed he was terminating his contract with the Cranes in a row over unpaid salary allowances totalling 216 million shillings ($64,000). "I have been patient and working under very difficult conditions. Today I have resigned because I and FUFA have stretched limits," Sredojevic told AFP on Saturday. FUFA president Moses Magogo confirmed the departure of the Serbian coach after four years in charge of the national team. Sredojevic joined the Cranes in May 2013 after being sacked as the head coach of Rwanda, and successfully qualified Uganda for their first Cup of Nations since 1978.–AFP