NEW YORK - Australia cricket captain Steve Smith got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Dani Willis during holidays in New York City Thursday. Smith, who has been dating Willis, a law student, since five years, got down on one knee and popped the question on New York’s Top of the Rock. The excited cricketer shared the picture on his Instagram. “Today I got down on one knee and (Willis) said YES,” he wrote. Smith, 28, met Willis at a bar during the first edition of the Big Bash T20 league in 2011-12 in Australia.