ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s arguably most blessed and decorated squash player of modern times, Farhan Mehboob is still running from post to pillar to get his long overdue reward of Pride of Performance, which he deserves more than any other athlete because of his matchless track record.

While talking to The Nation a clearly dejected Farhan said: “I had won international medals, helped Pakistan win Asian titles, team titles and also was world number 14. Despite several promises being made by previous office-bearers of the federation nothing on ground has been done. I deserved Pride of Performance since long. Last year former senior vice president air vice marshal (R) Syed Razi Nawab and ex-honorary secretary Group Captain Amir Nawaz had finally recommended my name for the prestigious award but now after more than a year gone and awards date is approaching near, I am still unaware of any development. I called senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi and secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan and both assured me that they are in close contact with DG Pakistan Sports Board and IPC Minister and my file is in progress.”

Farhan said he was not demanding anything from federation or from any other person and he just wanted his due right and recognition for his services to the country.

He said he I never ever had played for records or titles and always helped Pakistan squash in best possible fashion.

He requested PSF President Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman to take personal interest into this issue as it was of grave importance to him and he has been waiting for this moment since long and it was his right to be given award purely on the basis of his unmatched performances.

“I am the only player, who despite getting rough treatment and ban from previous office-bearers never turned my back on country. I had number of lucrative offers for playing abroad but I never paid heed to all those offers as I had only one thing in my mind and that was to play for Pakistan and help my country win titles. My family and especially my father had worked so much for Pakistan and squash. Three of us are playing for Pakistan and helped country in difficult times.”

When this correspondent contacted PSF Honorary secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan in this regard and wanted to know latest developments, Tahir said he had personally taken up the issue with IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and suspended DG PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and acting DG Kiyal Zad Gul and the file is pending with PSB for more than six months. “All of them had promised to send the summery to PM House but nothing on ground had yet been done. We are in constant contact with the PSB and IPC Minister and hopefully Farhan Mehboob will finally get what he deserves. He is our star and had worked very hard for helping Pakistan squash a great deal and it would be a matter of great pride for us and his family if Farhan finally gets Pride of Performance, which he fully deserves. I frankly don’t know why this case lingers on for such a long time. We will take that issue at highest level and will do our level best to ensure Farhan gets his reward.”

When asked about proposed Pak-Egyptian friendly squash series in Islamabad and what was the purpose of wasting once again highly precious amount which could have been spent on players participation in PSA events, Tahir replied the series will take place in the mid of July and five top Egyptian players will be in action but he refused to provide names and details nor he was ready to confirm that how much Egyptian players will charge as appearance money and said they will provide details in press conference next month.

When asked about last year too more than Rs 12 million was wasted on so-called squash series and it was held on that 5-wall glass court, which was bought for massive 80,000 Euros and was never utilised before and after that series and lot of money was wasted on its installment, Tahir said it was fully operational and not a waste.

He said the the purpose of inviting Egyptian players is to sent soft sports-loving image of the country. when asked about why only Egyptian players are invited why not European or other international reputed stars were involved and why not spent that huge amount on sending players for PSA events, which can be in great benefit for players and federation, Tahir doesn’t have any answer and he kept on insisting that details will be provided in press conference.