LONDON - Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 143-ball 178 gave Sri Lanka a rare chance to beat Australia at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. But lack of support from other batters, sloppy fielding and ordinary bowling meant the defending champion had an easy eight-wicket win for its second consecutive victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

After Sri Lanka was restricted to 257 for 9, Meg Lanning made 152 not out (135 balls) – her highest score – to steer Australia’s chase. She had two substantial partnerships with Nicole Bolton and Ellyse Perry to take Australia to 262 for 2 in 43.5 overs. Perry helped herself to a brisk 39 during an unbroken partnership of 124 in 18.2 overs with her skipper.

Athapaththu caught Beth Mooney at cover in the second over of Australia’s chase, and suddenly the game came alive. Off the very next ball, Bolton was dropped and Sri Lanka had little luck left in its kitty after that.

Australia arrived in England aware that this was the most open World Cup, and had prepared for all eventualities. Having beaten Windies easily, Sri Lanka offered it its first real challenge and it met that admirably.

Bolton, who followed her unbeaten 107 against Windies with 60, and Lanning, who is soon establishing herself as the superwoman of the game, brought all their class to the fore. Apart from a few inside edges, at no point did they look out of control. It helped that the fielders were slow in the infield, allowing easy singles every time there was an opportunity.

With the bowling not really up to the mark, the onus was on the fielders to create the dot-ball pressure. But they never really managed to create that, and boundaries at regular intervals only made things easier for Australia during the second-wicket partnership of 133 runs in 23.3 overs.

Nipuni Hansika caught Bolton at backward point in the 26th over, and it seemed to be the opening that Sri Lanka was after. Lanning, though, was set, and she got another wonderful ally in Perry. The duo accelerated the scoring with regular strike-rotation, even as Lanning flicked Sripali Weerakkody in the 34th over to bring up her 11th century.

Mandhana, spinners outshine West Indies: The setting for Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin’s 100th One-Day International was poetic. Taunton is the ‘home’ of Taylor in the Super League with Western Storm, it’s where the feats of Joel Garner and Sir Viv Richards grace the hallways, where Chris Gayle once sent a six into the river by the stadium. The women, though, did little to add to the legend of the Caribbean at the ground, coming up with a second defeat in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

Strangulation by spin from India had it restricted to 183 for 8 on Thursday, before Smriti Mandhana’s authoritative second international hundred and first at the World Cup guided the Asian side through with seven wickets to spare.

Brief scores:

Australia 262 for 2 (Lanning 152*, Bolton 60, Perry 45*) beat Sri Lanka 257 for 9 (Atapattu 178*, Bolton 2-18) by eight wickets

India women 186 for 3 (Mandhana 106*, Raj 46) beat West Indies women 183 for 8 (Matthews 43, Yadav 2-19, Deepti 2-27) by seven wickets.

Mandhana, the left-hand opener who fell for 90 in the opener against England, attacked the pacers and worked the gaps to bring up a well deserved century off 105 balls. She was unbeaten on 106 off 108, in an effort that included 13 fours and two sixes, even as she received treatment at the breaks for lingering niggles.

Poonam Yadav, the leg-spinner who bowled a first spell that read 9-2-14-2, earlier worked well in tandem with Deepti Sharma, the off-spinner who finished with 2 for 27 off her ten, while Ekta Bisht was dependable as ever with 1 for 23. Windies was timid in taking them on, and paid for it.