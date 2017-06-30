ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation Secretary Muhammad Khalid Rehmani has tendered his resignation to PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan citing personal reasons behind the move.

Talking to The Nation on Thursday Rehmani confirmed that he had tendered his resignation some 15 days back through an email to PTF president and informed him to appoint new secretary by July 1 as he can’t continue due to domestic issues. “My father remained ill for three months then he passed away. Now I had to look after his business and other areas as well. It is not justified to hold onto a post without giving proper time as I believe one should work with complete dedication and give proper time to justify.”

He said elections are due next year and there is still well over one year left and it was appropriate time to resign and let someone else to perform duties who can spare time.

“I will continue to support tennis and I don’t need portfolios to promote this wonderful game. Highly important Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September this year. My sincere wishes are with federation and players and I am sure they will earn back promotion to Group-I by winning the tie. It is now up to Salim Saifullah to whom he considers best choice for the secretary’s slot,” Rehmani concluded.