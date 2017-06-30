Hip problem forces Murray out of exhibition

LONDON - Defending champion Andy Murray's troubled build-up to Wimbledon continued Thursday as he withdrew from playing an exhibition match because of a hip problem. The 30-year-old Scot said rest is the best remedy for his hip. "Sadly I won’t be ready to play at Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today and likely tomorrow," said Murray. Murray lost to journeyman Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round of Queen's last week -- his only match on grass this year -- and failed to turn up for his two allocated practice sessions at Wimbledon on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. He was unable to play an exhibition match against rising French star Lucas Pouille on Tuesday, as well as a knockabout game for Tim Henman's charity foundation.–Agencies

‘ATP must look beyond the big four'

LONDON - Doubles specialist Jamie Murray believes ATP must focus on long-term future of game and not just promote the 'big four' of men's tennis that include his brother Andy. The 31-year-old Scot, who won the Queen's Club doubles title with Brazilian Bruno Soares, said the constant focus on the top players was undermining the quality of tennis the rest of the field was capable of producing on the tour. The men's singles field is dominated by Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal with only five of the last 40 grand slam crowns have eluded the quartet. "The ATP have pushed these four guys (Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal) which means the problem is that anyone not in the top ten isn't very good and that's not true," Jamie told the Times.–Agencies

Vettel has been punished enough: Button

LONDON - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has been punished enough for driving into title rival Lewis Hamilton in Azerbaijan last Sunday and Formula One should move on, according to 2009 world champion Jenson Button. The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) has said it will re-examine the incident on Monday and could take further action ahead of next week's Austrian Grand Prix. "Azerbaijan GP was a pleasure to watch," Button said on Twitter on Thursday. "Why? because adrenaline and emotions were high. What Vettel did was silly but he's been punished. Move on." The German was handed a 10 second stop and go penalty during the race for what many saw as an act of "road rage". "I don't think you can class it as road rage when it's not on the road," Button added.–Agencies

Unbeaten Easter vows to KO Russian rival

WASHINGTON - Unbeaten US hometown hero Robert Easter defends his International Boxing Federation lightweight crown Friday against Russian southpaw Denis Shafikov in Toledo, Ohio. Easter, 26, is 19-0 with 14 knockouts. He predicted a knockout victory over Shafikov, something no rival has ever inflicted. "I have an advantage in reach, but Shafikov is a tough opponent who's coming to fight," Easter said Wednesday. "I'm going to show off my skills and be the first man to stop him." Shafikov, 32, is 38-2 with one draw and 20 knockouts. His only losses came in his two prior fights for the same crown, unanimous decision defeats at the hands of Mexico's Miguel Vazquez in 2014 and Cuba's Rances Barthelemy in 2015. " It's my third title fight and I believe this is my time," Shafikov said.–Agencies

China pull out of Aussie table tennis event

BEIJING - The powerful China men's table tennis team on Thursday pulled out of next week's Australian Open, deepening a crisis sparked by the removal of their head coach. The team's withdrawal from next week's event on the Gold Coast was announced by the governing International Table Tennis Federation Thursday. It comes days after the world's top three players -- Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xina -- failed to appear for their second-round singles matches at the prestigious China Open in a protest at the decision to relieve the highly respected Liu Guoliang of his duties as head coach. The Chinese Table Tennis Association launched an investigation into the embarrassing no-show. "It is unfortunate that the decision was made to withdraw the entire men’s team," the ITTF said in the statement.–Agencies